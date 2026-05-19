Pune: Parth Pawar Denies Reports Of NCP Appointing Prashant Kishor As Political Strategist

Parth Pawar Denies Reports Of NCP Appointing Prashant Kishor As Political Strategist | File Pic

Pune: NCP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar on Tuesday denied speculation that political strategist Prashant Kishor or his organisation I-PAC had been officially appointed to work with the Nationalist Congress Party, even as reports of Kishor’s recent meetings with the Pawar family sparked political discussions.

The speculation began after reports claimed that the NCP was preparing to bring in Prashant Kishor’s company, I-PAC to handle the party’s future political strategy ahead of the upcoming elections. According to reports, Kishor had recently met Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar and her son Parth Pawar in Pune, with another meeting also scheduled in the city.

Amid the discussions, Parth Pawar issued a clarification through a post on X, stating that Kishor’s visit was personal and not linked to any political appointment.

"Prashant ji is a friend and like a brother. He is known to us since Dada’s time. Yesterday he was in town, so we had the pleasure to have him at home for lunch and some insightful conversation.” Parth Pawar wrote.

Addressing the speculation directly, he further said, “Regarding some speculation about him working with NCP, let me set the record straight. To the best of my knowledge, it has been a few years since he quit the political advisory space. I don’t see that changing, but I can assure all those who are interested that we are and will always be available for each other wherever needed.”

Earlier reports had suggested that after completing legal formalities, I-PAC could begin operations in Pune, and Prashant Kishor may take charge of shaping the party’s campaign strategy in the coming years. The discussions had gained significance as the next few years are considered politically important for the NCP ahead of the 2029 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

However, with Parth Pawar publicly denying any official arrangement between the NCP and Kishor, the party has, for now, attempted to put an end to the speculation surrounding the political strategist’s possible entry into the organisation.