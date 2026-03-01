5th International Devagiri Short Film Festival Begins In Jalgaon; Manoj Joshi Calls Short Films Powerful Medium | Sourced

Jalgaon: A short film is a powerful medium that conveys a big message in a short time. Short films are doing a great job of educating the public. India is a country that tells stories to the world. If you watch any film in the world, you will see characters from Ramayana and Mahabharata in it, Joshi said with pride. Actor Manoj Joshi said while inaugurating the 5th International Devagiri Short Film Festival jointly organised by Ajanta Film Society and Kanha Lalit Kala Kendra that there is a need for such festivals, as cultural exchange is taking place through film festivals.

It is Indian culture that says, "This is my home, this is my world." Indian culture is exchanged through such festivals, which is how producers, directors and artists are created. Stating that entertainment is necessary to diagnose people's mental illness. People's mental suffering is relieved through these films. Because the impact of films is big. Currently, the screen viewing capacity of Gen Z youth is six seconds. But if the content of the film is good, they will watch a three-and-a-half-hour film like Dhurandhar, said actor Joshi. Stating that short films are watched if the content is good, it is necessary to have such a festival in a small town today.

On this occasion, veteran actor Manoj Joshi was honoured with the 'Devagiri Chitratapasvi' award. On the occasion of the inauguration ceremony, young actor Aaroh Velankar, All India Organiser of Sanskar Bharati Abhijit Gokhale, Area Publicity Chief Pramod Bapat, Director of K.C.E. Society Dr Shilpa Bendale, Sanjay Prabhudesai, President of Ajanta Film Society Dr Jayant Shevtekar, Secretary Vineet Joshi, Treasurer Dr Sanjay Hande, Director of Kanh Lalit Kendra Shashikant Vadodkar, famous entrepreneur Prakashji Chaubey, Organising Committee President Dr Jayendra Lekurwale, Vice President Kiran Sohale, and other dignitaries were present.

It is necessary to send a message through cinema for the benefit of society and the country: Abhijit Gokhale -

In the morning session, on the topic of films and social awareness of the first masterclass, National Organisation Minister of Sanskar Bharati Abhijit Gokhale spoke about how important it is to raise social awareness through films. Our Indian Constitution has given us freedom of expression. Therefore, we can show all the topics. We can raise the problems and questions of society through this medium. But we should also think about whether our cinema can ultimately give a message for the benefit of society and the country. He expressed this opinion.

Contribution of every language in Indian cinema. We have the feeling that art is not just for entertainment but for social awareness. Dadasaheb Phalke's idea was that the stories of national heroes should come before society. Now it is coming to the fore again through biopics. India is a country of stories, so we should show many constructive and good topics that we have.

Cinema reflects society, but unfortunately, sometimes there is an attempt to impose on us what is not in society. The artist should ask himself whether what we are showing is right, and then Gokhale expressed the hope that richer expressions and films will come to the fore. There is no place for boycotts in the field of art. Boycotting the cinema is inappropriate. He also expressed this opinion.

Speaking on the topic of theatre to cinema, Manoj Joshi expressed regret that the essence of art is being lost in today's frenzy. He said that it should not be forgotten that Indian literature is based on the great stories of the Ramayana and the Mahabharata.

300 young filmmakers have come to this film festival. On the first day, Saturday, 100 films were screened.