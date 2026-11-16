5,012 Assistant Professor Posts Remain Vacant, NET-SET, PhD Holders Launch Indefinite Protest In Pune | Sourced

Pune: Even nine months after the Maharashtra Government issued a Government Resolution (GR) for the recruitment of 5,012 assistant professors in aided colleges across the state, not a single appointment has been made, alleged the NET-SET, PhD Holders Struggle Committee, Maharashtra State.

The committee claimed that universities had failed to even prepare the score sheets required to initiate the recruitment process, effectively bringing it to a standstill.

Protesting the delay and demanding reforms in the appointment system, members of the committee launched an indefinite sit-in outside the office of the Director of Higher Education on Senapati Bapat Road on Monday.

Professor Pramod Tambe, a committee member, said the GR for recruiting 5,012 assistant professors was issued in February 2026. However, under Clause 7 of the GR dated Aug 31, 2026, non-agricultural universities were required to prepare a framework for the recruitment score sheet.

“As a result, the recruitment process has come to a standstill and is effectively suspended. Universities should immediately prepare the score sheets and initiate recruitment without further delay,” Tambe said.

Demand for equal pay, end to CHB system

The committee also raised concerns over the appointment of professors on a Clock Hour Basis (CHB), alleging that the system violates University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines and denies teachers fair remuneration.

Committee State Coordinator Dr Suresh Devde said, “However, the state government has introduced the Clock Hour Basis system, which does not conform to any UGC notification. Professors performing equal work should receive equal pay.”

Highlighting the financial difficulties faced by CHB professors, Devde-Patil said that although appointments are shown as being for nine months on paper, teachers often receive honorarium for barely six months.

“Teachers are paid only when they take classes. Their honorarium is stopped during the one-month Diwali vacation, the one-and-a-half-month summer vacation and the examination period of nearly four months. Despite being appointed for nine months, they do not receive payment for the entire period. How are professors expected to sustain themselves under such conditions?” he said.

He further pointed out that the UGC Gazette notification dated July 18, 2018, clearly outlines the policy regarding vacant teaching posts. A petition challenging the CHB system was also filed before the Aurangabad Bench in 2023 and is currently awaiting a decision, he said.

NEP workload norms create uncertainty

The committee also demanded a clear government policy on the assessment of teaching workload under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, claiming that the absence of specific guidelines had created confusion among aided colleges.

Devde-Patil said there was no definitive GR or circular explaining how teaching workload should be calculated under the new education structure. While non-autonomous colleges have implemented the third year and autonomous colleges have entered the fourth year, the government has yet to clarify the criteria for workload verification.

“Earlier, the number of students was considered the basic unit for determining workload. Now, there is no written clarity on whether student strength in major or minor subjects should be considered. This uncertainty could put thousands of teaching posts at risk,” he said.

The committee demanded that the government issue a clear GR on workload assessment and constitute a committee to verify the workload of colleges. According to the organisation, such a mechanism would help protect nearly 33,000 aided professor posts across Maharashtra.

Key demands of NET-SET, PhD holders

1) Apply the principle of equal pay for equal work in accordance with UGC directions, discontinue the CHB appointment system and appoint professors on a contractual basis with consolidated pay.

2) Complete the ongoing professor recruitment process immediately and transparently, without corruption, malpractice or favouritism.

3) Issue a clear and fair GR on the assessment of professors' workload under NEP 2020.