500+ CCTV Cameras Now Watching! Pune Railway Station Gets Major Security Upgrade | Representational Image

Pune: Passenger safety and surveillance have been significantly strengthened across railway stations in the Pune division during the financial year 2025–26.

A large-scale expansion of CCTV coverage has been carried out to improve monitoring and quick response.

According to official data, 160 CCTV cameras have been installed at Pune Railway Station. In addition, 382 cameras have been set up across other stations in the division. Officials said this has improved real-time surveillance and overall station security.

Divisional Railway Manager Rajesh Kumar Verma said the division has also made strong progress in safety infrastructure. Nine defective track layouts were corrected, while targets for track renewal and ballast work were exceeded.

In a major achievement, eight level crossings were eliminated, double the original target of four. Seven Road Over Bridges and Road Under Bridges were also commissioned to reduce accident risks and improve traffic flow.

Tracks Electrified, Overhead Equipment Upgraded...

In the signalling and telecom sector, failures dropped by 24%. This improvement came with the installation of 14 electronic interlocking systems across the division.

Electrification work also moved ahead steadily. A total of 149 km of track was electrified, and 30 km of overhead equipment was upgraded to regulated systems.

Under the indigenous KAVACH safety system, 16 installations have been completed. Trials for three more installations have also been successfully conducted. Out of 123 planned towers, 62 have already been installed.

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Passenger Amenities Improved...

Passenger amenities have also improved under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. A total of 20 stations have been selected for upgradation. Stations like Kedgaon and Lonand have already been inaugurated, while work at Wathar, Baramati, and Karad has been completed.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) reported strong performance during the year. It rescued 412 children, made several arrests under safety drives, and helped recover lost belongings of passengers.

Officials said the Pune division will continue to focus on improving safety, security, and passenger comfort through ongoing upgrades and better infrastructure.