Pune Railway Division Runs Record 1,109 Special Trains To Handle Festive Rush | Representative Image

Pune: Acting on rising passenger demand, the Pune Railway Division operated a record number of special trains in the financial year 2025–26, significantly improving connectivity across regions.

Divisional Railway Manager Rajesh Kumar Verma said the division ran 1,109 special trains during Diwali and Chhath festivals. This is a massive 197.3% increase compared to the previous year. The move helped manage the heavy festive rush and ensured smoother travel for passengers.

The division also operated 40 special trains during Christmas and New Year. This marked a sharp rise of 566.6%. In addition, 251 special trains were run during Holi, showing an increase of 141.35%.

Officials said these special services were planned to reduce crowding and improve passenger safety during peak travel seasons.

Along with special trains, the division expanded its regular network. Five new pairs of trains were introduced, connecting Pune to key destinations like Jodhpur, Rewa, Ajni, Tirupati, and Muzaffarpur. The Ajni route also includes a Vande Bharat train, highlighting efforts towards faster and modern travel.

In a major step for regional connectivity, passenger train services were extended to Beed for the first time. Train number 71441/42 (ANG–AMNE DEMU) was extended up to Beed. The service was inaugurated on September 17, 2025, by the chief minister of Maharashtra, fulfilling a long-pending demand of local residents.

Railway officials said these initiatives have improved connectivity and supported economic growth in the region. They added that better rail access is helping both daily commuters and long-distance travellers.

Speaking about future plans, Verma said the Pune Division will continue to expand services based on passenger demand. He said the focus will remain on improving accessibility and providing a smooth travel experience for all passengers.