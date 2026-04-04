Pune Railway Division Posts Rs 2,238 Crore Revenue In FY 2025–26, Up 3.7%

Pune Railway Station | Gaurav Kadam

Pune: The Pune Railway Division has reported steady financial growth in the financial year 2025–26, posting a total revenue of Rs 2,238.20 crore. This marks a 3.7% increase compared to the previous year, officials said during a press meet held on Friday.

Divisional Railway Manager Rajesh Kumar Verma shared the details while addressing the media at the DRM office in Pune. He highlighted that passenger earnings played a key role in the overall growth.

According to official data, passenger revenue reached Rs 1,657.24 crore, showing a strong growth of 13%. The rise indicates increased travel demand and better utilisation of railway services across the division.

Ticket checking revenue also saw a sharp jump. It touched Rs 30 crore, recording a 57.5% increase. Officials said this was due to stricter enforcement and improved vigilance by railway staff.

Non-fare revenue streams also performed well during the year. Commercial publicity generated Rs 15.67 crore, up by 10.4%. Pay and Park services earned Rs 4.15 crore, registering a significant 38% growth. Catering services contributed Rs 3.96 crore, showing a 26% rise.

Passenger traffic in the division increased by 6.3% compared to the previous year. This reflects a growing dependence on rail transport in the region.

Speaking on the performance, Verma said the consistent growth is the result of better service delivery, improved efficiency, and focus on passenger experience. He added that the division has also worked on expanding revenue sources beyond ticketing.

Officials said the Pune Railway Division will continue to focus on innovative strategies and stronger commercial planning to maintain this growth in the coming years.