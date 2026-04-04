Pune Railway Station Transformation Begins: 6 New Platforms, Modern Facilities Incoming

Pune Railway Station | File Image

Pune: The redevelopment of Pune Railway Station has gained pace, with works worth ₹398 crore now sanctioned under a major infrastructure push in the division. The project aims to ease congestion and upgrade passenger facilities.

Divisional Railway Manager Rajesh Kumar Verma said the redevelopment will include yard remodelling, the addition of six new platforms, and the extension of existing ones. New entry and exit points will also be created to improve passenger movement.

Modern facilities such as lifts, escalators, and advanced train indication systems will be added as part of the plan. Officials said the master plan for the station redevelopment is in its final stage.

Alongside this, work is underway to reduce congestion at Pune station through the development of new coaching terminals. The Hadapsar Coaching Terminal is being developed at a cost of ₹153 crore. Its yard capacity has been increased from five to seven lines. Platform extensions and a second entry connecting all platforms are also part of the project. Additional works worth ₹26 crore have been approved.

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The Khadki Coaching Terminal has also been upgraded. The yard capacity has been expanded from five to eight lines, while the number of platforms has increased from three to four. The project is being carried out at an estimated cost of ₹50 crore. Further improvements worth ₹70 crore have also been sanctioned to enhance station buildings and passenger amenities.

Officials said these projects are aimed at reducing congestion at Pune Railway Station and improving overall efficiency. Better infrastructure is expected to ensure smoother train operations and improved passenger experience.

Speaking on the development, Verma said infrastructure growth remains a key priority for the division. He added that these upgrades will support future growth in both passenger and freight traffic in the region.