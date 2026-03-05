 Pune’s Ghorpadi Area To Get Dedicated Vande Bharat Express Depot
According to officials from Central Railway, the Railway Board has recently issued the work order for the project, allowing administrative procedures to be completed and physical work to begin shortly

Chesna ShettyUpdated: Thursday, March 05, 2026, 12:57 PM IST
article-image
Pune’s Ghorpadi Area To Get Dedicated Vande Bharat Express Depot | Sourced

Pune: The Ghorpadi area in Pune is set to soon issue a dedicated maintenance and coaching depot for Vande Bharat Express trains operating across Maharashtra. The facility is expected to become operational within the next month, with around ₹90 lakh marked for its upgrade.

According to officials from Central Railway, the Railway Board has recently issued the work order for the project, allowing administrative procedures to be completed and physical work to begin shortly.

Hemant Kumar Behera, Public Relations Officer of Central Railway, Pune, said that the existing railway coaching and maintenance depot at Ghorpadi will be transformed into a dedicated depot for Vande Bharat trains. He added that work on the ground is expected to start within a month, and the facility will help improve the reliability, safety and efficiency of operations for passengers travelling on these semi-high-speed trains.

With the increasing number of Vande Bharat services, Central Railway had earlier proposed the creation of dedicated maintenance depots in Mumbai, Nagpur and Pune. The Railway Board approved this proposal and allocated about ₹4.75 crore for the development. As part of the plan, the current facility at Ghorpadi will be upgraded to serve as a Vande Bharat coaching depot, while depots at Wadi Bunder in Mumbai and Ajni in Nagpur will also handle maintenance for these trains.

The upgrade at Ghorpadi will involve installation of high-voltage power supply lines, specialised inspection systems, dedicated testing equipment and other supporting infrastructure required for advanced train maintenance. Officials believe these improvements will make servicing of the premium trains more efficient and organised.

Although the present maintenance yard at Ghorpadi will be converted for Vande Bharat operations, a separate track will be built specifically for these trains. Plans also include future expansion, keeping in mind the proposed rollout of the Amrit Bharat Express. Under this plan, an additional line will be reserved for Amrit Bharat coaches, while three separate lines will be designated for LHB coach rakes. Railway officials said the expanded infrastructure will enhance maintenance capabilities and support safer, smoother train operations in the region.

