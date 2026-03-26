5-Km Vehicle Queue Near Lonavala As Holiday Traffic Peaks On Mumbai-Pune Expressway | WATCH VIDEO

5-Km Vehicle Queue Near Lonavala As Holiday Traffic Peaks On Mumbai-Pune Expressway | Sourced

Pune: Heavy traffic congestion was reported on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway on the occasion of Ram Navami on Thursday, with long queues of vehicles forming near Lonavala.

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Authorities said the situation worsened in the ghat section, where vehicle queues stretched for nearly 4 to 5 kilometres.

According to available details, traffic slowed to a near standstill as the number of vehicles increased sharply due to the holiday. Many travellers were seen stepping out of their vehicles and waiting on the road as congestion continued for long hours.

The traffic police were deployed at key points to manage the situation. Vehicles were allowed to pass in small batches to gradually ease the congestion in the ghat section.

A video shared by Press Trust of India (PTI) on X (Twitter) showed the severity of the jam, with a long line of vehicles stuck on the highway and barely moving. The visuals highlighted the scale of the problem, especially in the hilly stretch near Lonavala.

Officials said such traffic congestion is common during public holidays and long weekends. Thousands of people travel from Mumbai and Pune towards tourist spots like Lonavala and nearby hill stations, leading to a sudden surge in vehicles.

The expressway, especially the Khandala ghat section, often faces bottlenecks due to steep slopes, sharp curves, and the movement of heavy vehicles along with passenger cars.

The development comes weeks after a major traffic crisis on the same route in February 2026, when an overturned gas tanker near the Adoshi Tunnel led to a complete shutdown of the highway for over 30 hours.

The incident had left thousands of commuters stranded and raised concerns over emergency response and traffic management on the busy expressway.

(With Inputs From PTI)