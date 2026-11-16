‘5-6 Finance Ministers Failed’: Amit Shah Recalls How Ajit Pawar Pushed For Sugar Cooperative Tax Relief

Amit Shah Recalls How Ajit Pawar Pushed For Sugar Cooperative Tax Relief | Sourced

Pune: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Monday recalled how the late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar persistently pursued the Centre to resolve long-pending income tax disputes involving cooperative sugar factories, even after several Finance Ministers had failed to find a solution.

Speaking at the unveiling of Pawar’s bust at the Pune Zilla Parishad headquarters, Shah said Pawar had approached him with the issue and explained how sugar factories were facing income tax demands on additional payments made to sugarcane farmers.

Shah said Pawar had been pursuing the matter since the tenure of former Union Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee but had not found a solution.

“He told me that five or six Finance Ministers had rejected this. I told him that this was not the Finance Minister’s job but the Cooperation Minister’s job, and asked him to leave it to me,” Shah recalled.

Shah said the Centre subsequently resolved the issue, providing relief of around Rs10,000 crore to cooperative sugar factories.

The issue concerned the taxation of additional payments made by cooperative sugar factories to sugarcane farmers over and above the statutory minimum price. The Centre introduced relief measures in the 2023 Budget to address long-pending tax liabilities.

‘He called me at 6.45 am to thank me’

Shah also recalled a phone call from Pawar after the Centre’s decision on the sugar cooperative issue. He said he received a call from Pawar at 6.45 am, shortly after the relief was announced.

“He said, ‘Amit Bhai, there can be no greater help from the Government of India for the cooperative sector, especially sugar mills’,” Shah recalled.

He said the incident reflected Pawar’s understanding of the cooperative sector and his ability to identify issues that needed government intervention.

Shah described Pawar as a leader who understood the problems of sugar factories, milk unions, cooperative banks and other rural institutions through his experience at the grassroots.

Recalls 7 am calls during Covid crisis

Shah also shared an account of how Pawar remained accessible during the Covid pandemic, particularly during the second wave in 2021.

He said the country was facing a severe shortage of medical oxygen, medicines and other essential supplies. As Union Home Minister, Shah was coordinating with state governments on disaster management.

Recalling the difficulties in contacting Maharashtra’s then Chief Minister, Shah said Pawar would regularly answer his calls from the Mantralaya Secretariat as early as 7 am.

“When I called, Dada would pick up the landline phone from the Secretariat at 7 am. This man was available in the Secretariat at that hour,” Shah said.

He added that Pawar would send updates by noon about arrangements made for oxygen supplies.

Shah said Pawar’s involvement during the crisis reflected his commitment to public service and his ability to coordinate administrative work during difficult situations.

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Says Ajit Pawar held 29 meetings for Pimpri-Chinchwad’s cleanliness ranking

Shah also recalled Pawar’s involvement in Pimpri-Chinchwad’s performance in the 2015 Swachh Survekshan. He said Pawar personally held 29 review meetings to ensure that the civic body performed well in the national cleanliness survey.

Shah said such involvement showed Pawar’s attention to detail and his determination to ensure that projects and initiatives achieved their intended results. Pimpri-Chinchwad secured the ninth position nationally and ranked first in Maharashtra in the 2015 survey.

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‘His loss is irreparable for Maharashtra’

Shah described Ajit Pawar’s death as an irreparable loss for Maharashtra, particularly Pune, Baramati and Pimpri-Chinchwad. He said Pawar was not only a close friend but also a companion with whom he shared a personal bond.

Shah also recalled Pawar’s decision to join the Mahayuti in July 2023. He said he had initially questioned the move, given Pawar’s political background, but the latter told him that he wanted to be part of the development agenda under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah said Pawar’s entry brought stability to the Mahayuti government and that he continued to stand up for Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers and leaders.

Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash near Baramati airport on Jan 28, 2026. The main entrance gate of the Pune Zilla Parishad premises was also named after the late leader.

Calls Ajit Pawar’s work culture a ‘university’ for future leaders

Shah said Ajit Pawar’s working style would continue to guide young political leaders in Maharashtra. He said Pawar’s approach to public service, discipline, sensitivity towards people and time-bound execution of projects could serve as a learning experience for future generations.

He described Pawar as an “encyclopaedia” of the cooperative sector, with a deep understanding of sugar factories, milk unions, primary agricultural credit societies and cooperative banks.

Shah also credited Pawar with transforming Baramati and said his entry into the Mahayuti in July 2023 brought stability and continuity to the ruling alliance in Maharashtra.

He added that the bust installed at the Pune Zilla Parishad headquarters, alongside that of former Chief Minister Yashwantrao Chavan, would inspire future generations to learn from Pawar’s contribution and working methods.