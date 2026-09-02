4,120 Bikers Penalised For Riding Without Helmets In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

4,120 Riders Penalised For Riding Without Helmets In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Punitive action was taken against a total of 4,120 motorcyclists in the city for riding without helmets. Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar had appealed to city residents to strictly wear helmets while using two-wheelers, with the aim of reducing accidents.

Despite this, many two-wheeler riders in the city are seen riding without helmets. Such riders risk sustaining severe head injuries or even death in the event of an accident. In fact, motorcyclists account for 60% to 70% of fatalities in accidents.

Read Also Dengue Cases Surge In Pune With 484 Suspected Infections Reported In August

To address this issue, the Traffic Department and all police stations jointly conducted a special drive on Tuesday between 11am and 1pm and again from 5pm to 7pm, targeting two-wheeler riders without helmets at locations such as Harsul T-Point, Mukundwadi Chowk, Jalgaon T-Point, Cambridge Chowk, High Court Signal, Seven Hill, Dargah Chowk, Akashwani Chowk, Amarpreet Chowk, Kranti Chowk, Sessions Court, Mahavir Chowk, Railway Station Chowk, Kartiki Chowk, Mill Corner Chowk, Nagar Naka, AS Club Chowk, Oasis Chowk, Kamgar Chowk, etc.

Punitive action was taken against a total of 4,120 two-wheeler riders, with fines amounting to ₹40,93,000 imposed and ₹27,000 actually collected.

This operation was carried out under the guidance of Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Sharmishtha Gharge-Valavalkar and Assistant Commissioner of Police Subhash Bhujang by Police Inspectors Pawan Chaudhary, Rekha Londhe and Nitu Tayde, along with Assistant Police Inspectors Ravi Gachche and Sachin Mirdhe. Officers and personnel from the Traffic Branch and police station in-charges also executed the action alongside the officers and personnel under their command.

Citizens are urged to remember that wearing a helmet is not merely a means to avoid police fines but is essential for protecting one's own precious life. The Traffic Department intends to intensify its enforcement campaign against two-wheeler riders who do not wear helmets. Therefore, all citizens and riders are advised to wear helmets and strictly adhere to traffic regulations.