₹40 Crore Additional Fund Sought For Jalgaon Under Tribal Component Plan | Sourced

Jalgaon: Under the District Annual Tribal Component Program 2026-27, in this state-level meeting held today under the chairmanship of Tribal Development Department Minister Prof. Dr Ashok Uike, the Tribal Development Department Minister Prof. Dr Ashok Uike approved the opening of the Tribal Development Project Sub-Office in Erandol as per the demand of Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil.

This will be a great relief for the tribal brothers of Chalisgaon, Erandol, Pachora, Bhadgaon and Dharangaon talukas. Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil had strongly demanded an additional fund of at least Rs 40 crore for the District Annual Tribal Component Program 2026-27 for Jalgaon district, and Ashok Uike showed a positive attitude towards this demand.

In this state-level meeting, District Collector Rohan Ghuge presented the Tribal Component Program 2026-27 District Development Plan. For the year 2026-27, Jalgaon district has been informed of a fund limit of Rs 62.28 crore from the government level.

However, demands of Rs 125.87 crore have been received from various implementing agencies in the district, and an additional fund of about Rs 63.59 crore is required. Information was given about the special projects implemented in the current financial year, as well as the proposed schemes as per the district development plan.

Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil pointed out in the presentation that the per capita fund received by the district according to its population is less than that of other districts and that it needs to be increased. He mentioned in the meeting that Jalgaon district has been at the forefront in the state in utilising 100% of the Tribal Development Fund in the past. Considering the geographical situation of the district, he said that there is a pending demand for a sub-office in Erandol for the citizens of the tribal areas to be provided with facilities on time.

Demanded an additional provision of at least Rs 40 crore for the district under the Tribal Upojana for the year 2026-27. On this demand, Ashok Uike showed a positive attitude. In the meeting, as per the demand of Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil, the proposal for the construction of a cultural building at the place where space is available was immediately submitted through the Commissioner, and he assured them he would sanction a fund of Rs 5 crore for the cultural building.

In the year 2025-26, the protective wall work has been completed in 10 out of 17 government ashram schools, and 100% CCTV has been implemented in all 17 ashram schools and 17 government hostels. Open gymnasiums have been started in 4 ashram schools and 3 hostels, and solar electrification of 7 hostels and 4 ashram schools has been done. Modern study rooms have been provided in 7 ashram schools and hostels, and a hot water facility has been provided through water heaters in 10 ashram schools and 3 hostels. Under the “Beautiful School” campaign and ISRO Visit initiative, 18 students experienced air travel.

51 players from government and aided ashram schools have been selected at the state level, out of which 49 players have won the title; also, 4 players have been selected for the ‘Khelo India’ competition in Jharkhand (Ranchi). 40 students from the Pardhi tribal community were given police recruitment training through the District Superintendent of Police, Jalgaon. It was presented in the meeting that the Yaval project has been ranked first in the state continuously for the last two years and is leading in terms of expenditure this year as well.

MLA Amol Jawale, District Magistrate Rohan Ghuge, Chief Executive Officer Minal Karanwal, Project Officer Arun Pawar, and Assistant Forest Guard Jamir Sheikh, along with the concerned officers, were present through VC.