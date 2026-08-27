4 Pune Residents Stranded In Nepal After Deadly Flash Floods; District Administration Provides Helplines | Sourced

Pune, Aug 27, 2026: Four people linked to Pune district are stranded in Nepal following the devastating flash floods and landslides that struck the Nepal-Tibet border on Wednesday. Officials said all four are safe and in contact with the district control room. The four include Smita Pawar from Pune and three of her relatives. The other three are from Mumbai and Ahilyanagar, according to information shared with the authorities. The information was reported to the Mantralaya Control Room in Mumbai at around 5 pm on Aug 26.

The state control room has informed the National Disaster Management Control Room for further action. The development comes as rescue teams in Nepal continue to search for hundreds of people after a massive glacial collapse triggered flash floods in the Himalayan border region.

Four people safe and in contact with officials

Pawar is the only person among the four identified as being from Pune district. Her relatives are Yogini Patil, Dinesh Bhosale and Pooja Bhosale.

Officials said the four are safe and remain in contact with the District Control Room.

The Pune district administration has appealed to families and relatives to contact officials if they have information about other citizens or tourists from Pune who may be stranded in Nepal.

The District Control Room can be contacted on toll-free number 1077 or on 020-26123371 and 9370960061.

The Mantralaya Control Room can be contacted on 022-22027990 and 9321587143.

Deadly floods hit Nepal-Tibet border

The floods struck the Nepal-Tibet border on Aug 26. The worst-hit areas include parts of Rasuwa district, where fast-moving water, mud and debris swept through settlements and damaged major infrastructure.

A section of a Himalayan glacier collapsed at a high altitude. The falling ice and rock entered a river and triggered a huge surge of water and debris. The flood then moved downstream towards Nepal.

The Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river systems were among the affected areas. Roads, bridges, houses, vehicles and hydropower infrastructure were damaged or swept away.

The disaster also affected the Gyirong border area on the Tibet side, where a major mudslide damaged roads and communication links.

Hundreds of tourists and pilgrims missing

The disaster has affected a region frequently used by tourists and pilgrims travelling towards Mount Kailash and Lake Manasarovar.

Indian nationals are among those reported missing in the wider disaster. Reports have put the number of missing Indians at more than 100, although the figures have changed as authorities continue to verify the status of travellers.

Nepal authorities have been trying to establish the whereabouts of tourists and other travellers who were in the affected areas when the floods struck.

For families in Pune, the district administration’s control room is acting as a point of contact to collect information and coordinate with higher authorities.

Rescue operations face major challenges

Nepal has deployed security personnel and rescue teams to the affected areas. Helicopters, drones and other resources are being used to search for missing people and evacuate survivors.

However, damaged roads, high water levels and thick layers of mud have made access difficult. Several bridges and stretches of road have been washed away, further slowing rescue operations.

Authorities have also warned of continued risks in areas along the rivers.

Rescue teams on both sides of the border are continuing their operations as officials try to determine the full extent of the damage and locate those still missing.

Initially mistaken for an earthquake

The disaster was initially linked to an earthquake after seismic activity was detected in the region.

The United States Geological Survey later clarified that the seismic signal was caused by the glacial collapse and resulting debris flow, rather than an earthquake. The collapse itself generated a seismic signal that was initially mistaken for an earthquake.

The collapse sent ice, rock and sediment into the river. A temporary blockage formed before giving way and releasing a powerful surge downstream.

Pune administration appeals to families

With several Indian tourists still unaccounted for in the wider disaster, the Pune district administration has asked families to immediately report information about any Pune residents or tourists who may be stranded in Nepal.

Officials said the four people connected to Pune district who were reported to the state control room are safe and in touch with authorities.

Families seeking information can contact the Pune District Control Room at 1077, 020-26123371 or 9370960061. The Mantralaya Control Room is also coordinating with the national disaster management authorities.