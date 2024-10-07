 38th Pune International Marathon Set For December 1: All You Need To Know
38th Pune International Marathon Set For December 1: All You Need To Know

This year, more than 12,000 competitors are expected to join the marathon festivities. The last date for entries is November 15, 2024, and registrations can be completed at www.marathonpune.com

Updated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 04:28 PM IST
article-image
38th Pune International Marathon Set For December 1: All You Need To Know | Sourced

The 38th Pune International Marathon will be held on Sunday, December 1, this year. The marathon will kick off early at 3am from Hotel Kalpana and Vishwa Chowk at Sanas Maidan, featuring a challenging 42.195 km course for both men and women.

Event Schedule:

3:00am: Marathon (42.195 km) flag-off.

3:30am: Half Marathon (21.0975 km) begins.

6:30am: 10 km race starts.

7:00am: 5 km race kicks off.

7:15am: Wheelchair 3 km competition begins.

The marathon route will take participants along a scenic path starting from Sanas Maidan, passing notable landmarks like the Baburao Sanas statue, Mahalakshmi Mandir Chowk, Khandoba Temple, Rajaram Bridge, and Nanded City, before returning to the starting point.

Participation and Prizes:

This year, more than 12,000 competitors are expected to join the marathon festivities. The last date for entries is November 15, 2024, and registrations can be completed at www.marathonpune.com. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will award a total of ₹35 lakh in prizes, with special awards for the top three Indian runners in both the marathon and half-marathon categories.

International participation is also on the rise, with over 60 contestants registered from countries like Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, and Mauritius. Additionally, runners from various esteemed institutions such as the Army, Railway, Police, Army Sports Institute (ASI), Bombay Sappers, SRPF, and NDA will participate. Prominent international marathon runners, as well as runners from Kargil and Ladakh (UT), have also confirmed their participation.

