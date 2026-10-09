37 Tankers Supply Water To 36,800 People In Beed | Sourced

Beed: With Beed district likely to face water scarcity in the coming months, the administration has begun preparations to ensure an adequate drinking water supply.

A review meeting of chief officers of all municipal councils was held at the district collectorate on Thursday under District Collector Vivek Johnson. District Municipal Administration Officer Sambhaji Waghmare was also present. The meeting reviewed water scarcity, drinking water arrangements, sanitation and solid waste management.

Johnson directed municipal authorities to take immediate measures in water-scarce areas and submit proposals for water supply works to the District Planning Committee without delay. He also called for coordinated efforts by the police, irrigation, agriculture and revenue departments.

Tanker supply has begun in Patoda and Ashti Nagar Panchayat areas. In Patoda, 17 tankers are making 33 trips, supplying water to around 16,800 people. In Ashti, 20 tankers are making 40 trips, catering to around 20,000 people. Together, 37 tankers are making 74 trips to supply water to approximately 36,800 residents. One well or borewell has also been acquired for use in water-scarce areas.

The collector directed authorities to acquire public and private borewells wherever necessary to ensure uninterrupted supply. He appealed to citizens to use tap water judiciously on scheduled supply days and avoid wastage, urging them to “save every drop of water”.

He also asked commercial RO and filtered-water suppliers to explore ways to reuse wastewater generated during filtration.

All available water sources in the district have been reserved exclusively for drinking purposes. Johnson said misuse for other purposes must be prevented and urged citizens to cooperate with the administration.

The meeting also reviewed sanitation and solid waste management. Johnson directed municipal chief officers to conduct special drives for scientific waste disposal and ensure cleanliness in their respective towns.