360th Anniversary Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Visit To Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To Be Commemorated On March 15

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj visited the then Aurangabad, now Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, around 360 years ago. The 360th anniversary of his visit to the city will be commemorated on March 15. The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) and INTACH will organise a special Heritage Walk in the Jaisinghpura area to mark the occasion.

As per historians, after the Purandar Pact, while going to Agra, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj halted at Aurangabad. He started his journey from Raigarh on March 5, 1666. He reached Aurangabad after around a week. He stayed in the cantonment of Mirza Raje Jaishingh in the Jaisinghpura area of the city. Residents of the city had gathered in large numbers to see Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

To mark his visit to the city, a ‘Heritage Walk’ has been organised on March 15 at 7 am. It will start from Makai Gate and will visit various historic places in Jaisinghpura. The walk will conclude at the historic Shri Jaisingh Shiv Mandir in Parakram Gulli. The walk will be held between 7 am and 9 am.

Mayor Sameer Rajurkar, Deputy Mayor Rajendra Janjal, Anil Makariye, Sameer Sajed Builder, Municipal Commissioner G Sreekanth, INTACH State Coordinator Mukund Bhogale, architect Maya Vaidya, historian Dr Dulari Qureshi, Sanket Kulkarni, Aditya Waghmare and others will be present. The Naad Gandharva Natya Pathak will pay a musical tribute to the residents on the occasion.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Ankush Pandhare, Assistant Commissioner Rutuja Patil, coordinator Adv Swapnil Joshi and others have appealed to people to participate in the walk in large numbers.