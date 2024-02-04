 354th Anniversary Of Battle Of Sinhagad: Here's All You Need To Know
Located 25 km from Pune on a hill 1290 m high, Sinhagad Fort boasts a history spanning over 2000 years. Once known as Kondana, the fort occupies a strategic position in the Sahyadri Mountains.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, February 04, 2024, 07:24 PM IST
354th Anniversary Of Battle Of Sinhagad: Here's All You Need To Know

The Battle of Sinhagad, also recognised as the Battle of Kondhana, marked the Maratha Empire's assault on the fort of Sinhagad (formerly Kondhana) near Pune, Maharashtra, completing 354 years on Sunday.

Sinhagad, initially captured by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj from the Mughals, became a pivotal stronghold. The successful capture involved a daring night ascent of the fort walls using rope ladders. Although Tanaji Malusare lost his life during the battle, the Marathas secured control of the fort. This battle and Tanaji's heroic deeds are celebrated in a popular Marathi ballad.

Upon learning of the victory and Tanaji's sacrifice, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj expressed, "Gad aala pan sinh gela" ("The fort has been captured but we lost the lion"). In honor of Tanaji's contribution, a bust of Tanaji Malusare was installed at the fort, which was subsequently renamed Sinhagad.

