₹35 Lakh To ₹1.5 Crore: Cost Hike In Balbharti-Paud Phata Road Consultancy Triggers Scrutiny | Anand Chaini

The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) move to appoint a consultant for securing environmental clearance (EC) for the Balbharti-Paud Phata 30-metre DP road has sparked controversy over a sharp increase in the proposed cost.

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The civic body initiated the tender process following a Supreme Court (SC) directive to expedite the environmental clearance required for the long-pending road project. After receiving no response to the first tender, PMC floated a re-tender.

According to available documents, the lowest bid received during the tender process was ₹34.65 lakh. However, the proposal placed before the Standing Committee seeks approval for ₹1.28 crore plus GST, taking the total to approximately ₹1.51 crore, nearly four times the initial bid amount.

The proposal recommends awarding the work to Aditya Environmental Services Pvt. Ltd., the only eligible bidder in the re-tender process.

The significant difference between the initial tender value and the final proposed amount has raised serious concerns. There is no detailed explanation in the official note clarifying the basis on which the cost was revised upward.

Civic activist Vijay Kumbhar has alleged that the discrepancy is not merely procedural but points to possible financial irregularities. He has claimed that inflating the consultancy cost from around ₹35 lakh to over ₹1.5 crore amounts to misuse of public funds and has demanded transparency from the municipal administration.

PMC officials, however, maintain that the process is being carried out in compliance with SC directives and standard tendering procedures. The proposal is currently awaiting approval from the Standing Committee.

The Balbharti–Paud Phata road project has been delayed for years due to environmental and legal hurdles. While the administration is pushing to fast-track the process, the controversy over the consultancy cost is likely to trigger further scrutiny.