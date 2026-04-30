Pune VIDEO: Pratap Sarnaik Pulls Up MSRTC Officials Over Filthy Bus Depot, Sets One-Month Deadline | WATCH

Pune VIDEO: Pratap Sarnaik Pulls Up MSRTC Officials Over Filthy Bus Depot, Sets One-Month Deadline | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pratap Sarnaik on Thursday pulled up officials of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) over poor conditions at the Pimpri-Chinchwad Bus depot in Vallabh Nagar, warning that the facility must be fully improved within a month.

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During his inspection, Sarnaik found filthy toilets, deteriorated rest rooms for drivers and conductors, non-functional CCTV cameras, and a lack of drinking water. He spent nearly 30 minutes reviewing basic facilities, including sanitation, water supply, and overall cleanliness of the depot.

He questioned officials over the poor maintenance and asked why essential facilities were missing. He pointed out that drivers and conductors were not getting hot water for bathing, and passengers had no access to clean drinking water. CCTV cameras were found hanging and not working, while the walls were stained and the premises were unhygienic.

Sarnaik said drivers work long hours and are responsible for passenger safety, so they must be given proper facilities. He instructed officials to immediately arrange hot water and clean drinking water, repair CCTV systems, and improve cleanliness. He also said funds would be provided once a proposal were submitted.

The minister directed that coolers donated through CSR funds must be installed and made operational. He also ordered that a police officer be appointed at the depot outpost and that buses should not be parked on roads outside the depot.

‘When I Return Next Month…’

He warned that when he returns next month, the depot must be clean and all instructions must be followed, or strict action will be taken. Sarnaik also noted that the depot appeared slightly cleaner only because his visit was announced. He said cleaning should be regular and not limited to inspection days.

During the visit, Maval MP Shrirang Barne, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena corporator Sulabha Ubale, Yamini Joshi, Divisional Controller Arun Siya, and Depot Manager Pallavi Patil were present.

The minister also addressed the issue of ten closed commercial stalls at the depot. He suggested reducing rent and offering these stalls to women’s self-help groups. He proposed starting a cafeteria where passengers can get tea and snacks at affordable rates of around Rs 40.