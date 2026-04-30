Pune: Pratap Sarnaik Caps ‘Nathjal’ Water Price At ₹15, Warns Of Licence Cancellation For Overcharging | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Thursday directed that one-litre bottles of “Nathjal” cold water must be sold at bus stands for Rs 15, warning that any overpricing will lead to cancellation of vendor licences.

Sarnaik issued the warning during an inspection visit to Lonavala Bus Stand, where passengers complained that the same bottles were being sold for Rs 20 -- a standard rate for other one-litre mineral water.

He immediately asked the vendor to display a proper price board and made it clear that strict action would follow if the rule was violated.

The minister said affordable drinking water is essential for passengers, especially during the summer. He stressed that no vendor should take advantage of commuters by charging more than the fixed rate.

During the visit, passengers also raised concerns about buses skipping the Lonavala stop and halting at private hotels instead. They said the food at these hotels is costly and not affordable for many travellers.

Taking note of the complaints, Sarnaik instructed the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) administration to ensure that all scheduled buses stop at the Lonavala Bus Stand and avoid halting at private hotels.

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He also reviewed cleanliness, ticketing systems, and basic facilities at the bus stand. Officials were directed to improve services and maintain better standards for passengers.

Sarnaik interacted with staff and commuters to understand their issues. He said the focus will be on improving transparency, enforcing rules, and ensuring better and more convenient services for the public.