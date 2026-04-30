Pune: BJP Corporators’ Feud Reaches Police, Letter Sent To CM Devendra Fadnavis | Sourced

Pune: A bitter internal dispute between two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporators from Ward No. 22 of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has escalated. The argument has now reached the police and the office of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, putting the party’s local leadership under pressure.

PMC Corporator Archana Patil has filed a police complaint against fellow corporator Mrunal Kamble, accusing her of circulating morphed videos on social media to defame her. Patil has also alleged that her statements from a meeting with the Police Commissioner were twisted and falsely attributed to her.

The dispute comes days after a heated argument between the two leaders inside the Pune Municipal Corporation Building over an alleged commission-related issue. What started as a “cold war” between them has now turned into an open conflict.

Patil has written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking his intervention. In her letter, she said that repeated attempts to resolve the issue within the party failed, forcing her to approach the police. The move has created unease within BJP circles in Pune.

Kamble has denied all allegations. She claimed that Patil is making such accusations for publicity and is trying to create hurdles in development work.

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Strict Action Will Be Taken If Dispute Is Not Resolved…

With tensions rising, Pune BJP city president Dheeraj Ghate has stepped in. He warned that if both leaders fail to resolve the dispute soon, strict action will be taken, including possible expulsion from the party.

The episode has brought internal differences within the BJP into the public eye, raising questions about discipline and coordination within the party’s local unit.