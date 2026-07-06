 31,613 Single Women Identified In Hingoli
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31,613 Single Women Identified In Hingoli

All these women are to be provided with the necessary certificates, documents and government benefits on time. The policy being formulated aims not only to provide financial assistance but also to make them self-reliant

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, July 06, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
31,613 Single Women Identified In Hingoli
31,613 Single Women Identified In Hingoli | Representative pic

Hingoli: The Maharashtra government is formulating a policy for single women with the aim of ensuring their social, economic, educational and legal empowerment.

To determine the actual number of single women in the district and extend the benefits of government schemes to them, the District Women and Child Development Office conducted a survey last month following directives from the state government. The survey revealed that there are 31,613 single women in the district.

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Officials and staff of the District Women and Child Development Department carried out a door-to-door survey across Hingoli district, which found that the number of single women stands at 31,613.

All these women are to be provided with the necessary certificates, documents and government benefits on time. The policy being formulated aims not only to provide financial assistance but also to make them self-reliant.

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At a recent meeting chaired by District Collector Rahul Gupta, the data collected on single women was reviewed, and it was decided that the report would be submitted to the state government shortly.

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