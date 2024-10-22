 3 New Amrit Bharat Trains Connecting Pune With Odisha, Bihar To Be Introduced
3 New Amrit Bharat Trains Connecting Pune With Odisha, Bihar To Be Introduced

Out of these three trains, two trains will likely be owned by Central Railway and one by East Coast Railway

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 04:37 PM IST
article-image
Vande Bharat train | File Pic

Indian Railways is gearing up for the introduction of three new Amrit Bharat trains connecting Pune with Odisha and Bihar. These trains include services to Danapur, Chhapra and Odisha, enhancing connectivity for travellers in these regions. Out of these three trains, two trains will likely be owned by Central Railway and one by East Coast Railway.

According to a letter from the Railway Board, the operation of these Amrit Bharat trains is part of a broader initiative to enhance connectivity across 26 routes nationwide. "All concerned zonal railways have been instructed to prepare timetables for these services by November 16, 2024," said a senior railway official, adding that these trains are likely to be operational by March 2025.

The official stated that this initiative aims to significantly improve connectivity to major states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha, as well as key metropolitan areas. The Amrit Bharat trains will feature 12 sleeper coaches and eight general coaches, including facilities for disabled passengers, accommodating up to 1,834 passengers in total.

Equipped with modern amenities such as CCTV cameras, ramps for disabled access, folding snack tables, and separate toilets for disabled individuals, these trains will operate at a speed of 130 km/h, providing a swift travel experience. Officials expect that the introduction of Amrit Bharat trains will alleviate the heavy demand on existing services, particularly during peak travel seasons, and offer more options to passengers.

Specific train numbers and detailed timetables will be announced following the Railway Board's official notification. Additionally, fares for the Amrit Bharat Express are anticipated to be lower than those of currently operating trains, making these services an attractive option for travellers.

As preparations advance, the launch of these three trains connecting Pune is considered a crucial step in enhancing travel convenience and accessibility for the large migrant population from Bihar and Odisha residing in Pune. Currently, securing confirmed tickets to destinations like Chhapra, Danapur and Puri is a challenging task, often requiring passengers to queue for days at booking offices, particularly during the summer rush and festive seasons.

