2nd All India Gandhi Literature Conference To Be Held At MGM Campus In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar In October | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The second All India Gandhi Literature Conference 2026 will be held on October 8 and 9 at the Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) campus in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The conference is being jointly organised by MGM and the Maharashtra Gandhi Memorial Fund, Pune.

The first edition was held in Pune in 2025 under the leadership of the late Dr Kumar Saptarshi and received an encouraging response.

Renowned scientist and Gandhi technology expert Dr Vivek Sawant will preside over the conference, while noted Hindi writer, thinker and Gandhi scholar Prof Dr Purushottam Agrawal will address the inaugural session.

Gandhian activist Ankushrao Kadam, Secretary of MGM and Chancellor of MGM University, will serve as the Welcome President.

Gandhi scholars and representatives from several Indian cities and states, as well as scholars from countries including South Korea, Germany, the US, Sri Lanka, South Africa, and Kazakhstan, are expected to participate.

Four parallel academic sessions will be held in Marathi, Hindi, Urdu and English, covering themes including Gandhi and Indian nationalism, democracy, social justice, international peace, non-violence, sustainable development and environmental conservation.

A roundtable involving Vice-Chancellors and former Vice-Chancellors of six Indian universities named after Mahatma Gandhi will also be organised to discuss cooperation in promoting Gandhian thought.