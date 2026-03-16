260 Students Present 120 Projects In ‘Best Out Of E-Waste’ Inter-School Competition In Maharashtra School | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Around 260 students from 35 schools across the city presented 120 innovative projects at the grand finale of the ‘Best Out of E-Waste’ inter-school competition held on Sunday at Clover Dale School, MGM Campus.

The competition was organised jointly by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation, CSN First, and Poornam Ecovision Foundation with the aim of promoting responsible e-waste management and encouraging students to build a sustainable future.

Students showcased creative projects made using electronic waste materials, turning discarded components into innovative working models. Many projects focused on technology applications, energy conservation, cleanliness, and recycling, highlighting the importance of reusing electronic waste.

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Among those present at the event were Ritesh Mishra, President of CSN First; Ankush Pandhare, Deputy Commissioner of the Municipal Education Department; Habib Shaikh, Honorary Secretary of CSN First; executive members Gurpreet Singh Bagga and Dushyant Patil; and Subhash Ambhore, Manager of Poornam Ecovision Foundation.

Speaking at the event, Ankush Pandhare said e-waste will become a major challenge in the future and stressed the need for students to understand the issue early and develop innovative technological solutions.

Ritesh Mishra praised the students for their creativity and said many of the projects reflected early-stage engineering ideas. He added that CSN First would support promising concepts and help some of them grow into future startups.

The projects were evaluated by a panel of judges including Dr R. M. Damgire, Dr Deepak Boranare, architect Babasaheb Mhaske, A. B. Deshmukh, Milind Deshpande, Priya Bendarakar, Dr G. J. Sohani, and Subhash Ambhore.

In the Senior Group (Classes 8–10) category, Alphonso English School won the first prize, followed by St. Meera High School in second place and Jagruti High School in third. Pragati High School received the consolation prize.

In the Junior Group (Classes 5–7) category, Radhakrishna Madhyamik Vidyalaya secured the first prize, Sharada Mandir Prashala finished second, and Bhondwe Patil Public School took third place. Municipal School, N-11, received the consolation prize.

The event was coordinated with the support of Abhay Raj Kapoor, Habib Shaikh, Chandrakala Shinde, Revanath Vispute, Lalit Jadhav, and MSW students from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, who helped ensure the successful conduct of the competition.