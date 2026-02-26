Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Schools Host Ward-Wise Science Exhibitions; 500 Attend Grand Finale In Mumbai

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Schools for the very first time had successfully organised ward-wise Science Exhibitions across A to T Wards, showcasing innovation, creativity and scientific temper among students.

Informs Prachi Jambhekar, deputy commissioner, education, BMC, “Despite being the first year of organising these ward-wise science exhibitions of BMC Schools. The scale and qualitative presentations by students are absolutely mind-blowing. Their creativity, enthusiasm and level of expertise visible from their projects is simply outstanding. It speaks volumes of the exemplary services rendered by BMC educators as well. The final round of these exhibitions was on display at N M Joshi Marg Municipal Secondary School, attended by over 500 visitors, it served as a grand platform where BMC school students displayed their topmost science projects and helped instill scientific temper among the masses."

A total of 24 projects were presented, reflecting the practical learning and application-based approach encouraged in BMC schools. In the ward-wise Science Exhibition awards, Mithanagar English MPS School secured the first rank and received a cash prize of Rs 12,000. Pant Nagar English MPS School was awarded the second prize of Rs 8,000, while Sion MPS School received Rs 5,000. A consolation prize of Rs 2,500 was presented to Gundavali MPS School.

In the Kitchen Garden project category, Momin Pura Urdu Medium BMC School won the first prize of Rs 11,000. Barve Nagar School secured the second prize with Rs 8,000, and IB Patel Urdu Medium School was awarded the third prize of Rs 5,000.

The exhibition witnessed enthusiastic participation, with 23 display tables set up and three students presenting at each table. The projects covered diverse and socially relevant themes including agriculture, health, hygiene, kitchen garden initiatives, herbal plantations and mathematics-based models. These themes reflect programmes that are being actively implemented across all BMC schools in the city, reinforcing experiential learning and real-life application of knowledge.

Chaya Salve, superintendent of CPD, education, BMC Schools, highlighted, “Such exhibitions strengthen confidence, teamwork and problem-solving skills among students, while fostering curiosity and scientific thinking.” Salve was responsible for implementing these science exhibitions on behalf of BMC, at the ward-level schools the preparations for the same were on for the last six months.

The event was graced by several distinguished dignitaries, including MLA Aamin Patel, President of the Education Committee. Also present were Rajshree Shirwadkar, Assistant Commissioner; Sujata Khare, Education Officer (Secondary); Kiratwardhan Kiratkudve, Education Officer (Primary); and the Administrative Officer (Schools). Their presence encouraged the participating students and appreciated the collective efforts of teachers and school administrations in making the exhibition a success.

Approximately 500 visitors attended the exhibitions, including parents, community members and education officials, making the event a vibrant platform for collaborative learning. The initiative formed part of the Science Day celebrations conducted across all BMC schools, emphasising inquiry-based education and scientific awareness among students.

According to Varsha Ghangurde, administrative officer for G South Ward, “The efforts of students and teachers in presenting thoughtful and innovative projects are really commendable.”

Through these exhibitions, BMC Schools continue to promote holistic education, encouraging young learners to explore, experiment and excel beyond the classroom.