Nashik Students Excel At National-Level Science Competition In Pune | Sourced

Nashik: Jigyaasa 2025-26 National Level Science Exhibition and Competition organised by Agastya International Foundation and Samsung Semiconductor India Research on 17th and 18th February 2026 at Chondhane Farms, Pune. Shlok Jadhav, a student from Dr Prashant Dada Hire High School, Ashok Nagar, and Jayditya Pawar, a student of Wagh Guruji Vidyalaya in Nashik district, have won the First Appreciation Prize.

75 projects from 21 states across the country participated in this competition. Jayditya Pawar, a student of class 5, was the youngest contestant in the competition. His project, 'Human Following Robot,' received special appreciation from the judges and guests. The project presented innovative and useful ideas to solve problems in daily life. Shlok Jadhav won first prize for his eco-forge project.

The opening and closing sessions of the competition were attended by the chief guests and dignitaries. These included Hariharan Ganesan (Executive Director, Agastya International Foundation), Dr Shraddha Khamparia (CEO, Pimpri Chinchwad Science Park), Manish Chandra Joshi (Senior Director, Samsung Semiconductor India Research), Prof. Swati Karad Chate (Trustee, MAEER at MIT, Pune), Dr Shashi Bhushan Singh (Former Director, DRDO), Vikrant Solanki (Chief Experience Officer, Agastya Foundation), Rajesh Krishnan (SVP, Samsung), Dr Rajkumar Avasare (Director, State Science Education Institute), Dr Milind Watwe (Independent Researcher), and Dr Kamaladevi Awate (Deputy Director, SCERT, Maharashtra), and many other dignitaries were present.

In this competition, the first prize was won by Shlok Jadhav (EcoForge Project), Maharashtra; second by Birlinga and Purushottam (Krushi Rakshak), Karnataka; third by Diwakar Singh (Waste Revive), Chhattisgarh; fourth by Jayaditya Pawar (Human Following Robot), Maharashtra; fifth by Dev (Smart Bike Helmet); and sixth by Dnyaneshwari Dhumal (Multipurpose Use of Magic Helmet), Maharashtra.

Also, several projects were honoured under the Special Innovation Award, including the Animal Carcass Remove Trolley, Gravity Carcass Remove Trolley, Loa Rover, Innovative Microscope, Solar Water Purifier Cum Filter Cum Energy Pot and others.

Shlok's and Jayaditya's success has encouraged science and innovative thinking among the students of the Nashik district. Talented students from all over the country participated in this national competition. Their schools, parents and teachers have congratulated them on their success. All levels of sects have wished them more success in such competitions in the future.