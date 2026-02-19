Budhwar Peth, Kondhwa, Hadapsar Among Hotspots As 269 Illegal Immigrants Deported From Pune In Last 3 Years; Security Gaps Under Scanner | Sourced

The deportation of 269 illegal immigrants from Pune over the last three years has raised alarming questions about how such a large number of foreign nationals managed to reside undetected in the city for extended periods.

According to official data, the deportation includes 80 individuals from Bangladesh, 13 from Nigeria, 16 from Afghanistan, 12 from Yemen, and 148 from other countries. These individuals were found to be either residing without valid documentation or overstaying beyond the expiry of their visas.

The figures highlight the concerns over gaps in local verification systems, tenant monitoring mechanisms and enforcement of visa regulations.

According to the information received, several of these foreign nationals were traced in areas such as Budhwar Peth, Kondhwa and Hadapsar. These localities have now emerged as hotspots for illegal residency.

18 Bangladeshis sent to jail

In a recent case, a sessions court in Pune has convicted 18 Bangladeshi nationals for illegally entering and staying in India without valid travel documents, sentencing them to rigorous imprisonment and fines, and ordering the government to deport them after the completion of their punishments.

The judgment was given on January 5 by a sessions court judge, UP Kulkarni, in connection with a case registered in 2023 at Faraskhana Police Station.

The accused were found guilty under Section 3 read with Section 12(1)(c) of the Passports Act, 1967, and Section 14A(a) and (b) of the Foreigners Act, 1946.

The Bangladeshi nationals had illegally entered India on and were residing at premises No. 1036, Old Sagar Building, Budhwar Peth, with some women allegedly engaged in prostitution while the male members were involved in other business activities, all without valid travel or stay documents.

11 Bangladeshi women detained

Similarly, in the recent case, Pune police raided Budhwar Peth and 11 Bangladeshi women residing illegally were detained.

According to the police, in a joint operation by the Kharadi and Farashkhana Police, a total of 22 women were questioned to reveal their identity, out of which 11 women failed to provide valid documents and during interrogation, it was proved that they were from Bangladesh and had come to the area a few months ago.

DCP Krushikesh Rawale, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "A total of 22 suspected women were thoroughly interrogated, which led to the detention of 11 Bangladeshi women. They were forced into the prostitution business and were residing in the Budhwar Peth area. We have kept an eye on the main supplier and the network of human trafficking. The main accused will be behind bars soon."

Amitesh Kumar, Commissioner of Pune Police, speaking to the media, said, "Acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted in the Budhwar Peth area, which led to the detention of 11 Bangladeshi women residing without proper documents. Accordingly, action has been taken."