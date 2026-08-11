26 Police Personnel Penalised As Helmet Drive Begins In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In order to reduce road accidents and the rate of deaths caused by accidents, the city police have taken a firm stand on enforcing helmet use in the city. The drive was initiated in the city on Monday by taking action against police personnel who were not using helmets. Punitive action was taken against 26 such policemen, and the drive has begun on the city roads from Tuesday onwards.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Pravin Pawar and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sharmishtha Gharge-Walavalkar have issued orders requiring police officers and personnel to wear helmets while riding two-wheelers. Accordingly, throughout June, measures were implemented to deny entry through the main gate of the Police Commissionerate to any police officer or personnel arriving without a helmet.

Following the month-long drive, a special checking drive was conducted on Monday, during which police officers and staff of the Police Commissionerate and various police stations were checked to determine whether they were using helmets while riding two-wheelers.

ACP Subhash Bhujang stated that fines totalling ₹26,000 were imposed on 26 police officers and personnel for riding two-wheelers without helmets, of which ₹3,000 has been collected so far.

CP Pawar had also appealed to the heads of all government and semi-government offices in the city to make helmet use mandatory for their officers and staff. Officials stated that on Tuesday, special squads from the Traffic Branch would take punitive action against officers and employees arriving at the Collector's Office and the Divisional Commissioner's Office without helmets.

The drive to enforce helmet use has been initiated within the police department itself, rather than being limited to the general public. Following the checking of police officers and staff, officers and employees of government and semi-government offices will also be checked, and subsequent action will be taken against all two-wheeler riders in the city who fail to wear helmets.