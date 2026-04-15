 25-Year-Old Pune Flautist Found Hanging In Mulshi Hostel, Probe Launched
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25-Year-Old Pune Flautist Found Hanging In Mulshi Hostel, Probe Launched

A 25-year-old flautist, Renuka Likhite, pursuing postgraduation in music, was found hanging in her hostel room at a spiritual institute in Pune’s Mulshi tehsil. No suicide note was recovered. Police have registered an accidental death report and launched a probe, examining her call records, bank transactions, and questioning relatives.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, April 15, 2026, 04:03 PM IST
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25-Year-Old Pune Flautist Found Hanging In Mulshi Hostel, Probe Launched | Representational Image

Pune: A 25-year-old woman flautist pursuing a postgraduate course in music at an institute in the district was allegedly found hanging in her hostel room.

No suicide note, however, was found, said a police official.

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Renuka Likhite, a resident of Indore, was found hanging in her room at the spiritual institute's hostel at Kolwan in Mulshi tehsil on April 6.

"She was not picking up the phone, so her relative who lives near Pune visited the hostel. The room was locked from inside. The relative, along with a hostel staffer, entered through the gallery and found her hanging from the window," said the official of Paud police station.

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Renuka was a flautist and was pursuing her post-graduation in music at the spiritual institute, he said.

"No suicide note was found. We have registered an accidental death report and initiated a probe into her call records and bank transactions. We are also talking to her relatives," said the officer.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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