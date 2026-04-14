Security Guard Stabbed To Death In Bandra East Over Trivial Issue; Kherwadi Police Register Murder Case

A security guard was allegedly killed by an unidentified individual in Bandra East on Monday. | Representational Image

Mumbai: A security guard was allegedly killed by an unidentified individual in Bandra East on Monday. The accused allegedly attacked him with a knife. Preliminary investigation suggests that the motive was a trivial issue; however, the exact reason is yet to be ascertained. The Kherwadi police have registered a murder case, and efforts are underway to arrest the accused.

Deceased Identified as Abhinav Chaudhary

The deceased has been identified as Abhinav Chaudhary, 56, a native of Darbhanga, Bihar. He worked as a security guard with a private company.

Manesh Kalwaniya, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 8, said, “The incident occurred around 2 pm. The deceased sustained injuries to his neck and hands. The body has been sent to Bhabha Hospital for post-mortem. The motive appears to be trivial; however, efforts are underway to establish the exact motive behind the crime.”

Police said the incident took place in front of the MHADA office in Kherwadi, Bandra East. CCTV footage has been obtained, and after examining it, the accused's face has been identified. The accused allegedly confronted him over not answering a phone call and then attacked him. The deceased resided in Vakola, Santacruz East.

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