Woman Uses Forged Hall Ticket For Mumbai Police Constable Recruitment Exam; Bhoiwada Police Register Case

The Bhoiwada police have registered a case against a 20-year-old woman from Solapur district for allegedly using a forged hall ticket to gain entry into a Mumbai Police constable recruitment examination centre. | AI

Mumbai: The Bhoiwada police have registered a case against a 20-year-old woman from Solapur district for allegedly using a forged hall ticket to gain entry into a Mumbai Police constable recruitment examination centre.

Complaint Lodged

The accused, identified as Minal Piraji Patekar, is alleged to have entered the examination centre at Guru Nanak High School in Naigaon, Dadar East, using a fake admit card during the written examination held on April 12 at around 10:00 am.

The complaint was lodged by woman police constable Yogini Kashinath Pawar, 37, who was on supervisory duty at the examination centre. Based on her complaint, an FIR has been registered under Sections 223, 329(3), and 336(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act.

Written Examination for Mumbai Police Recruitment 2024–25

According to the FIR, the written examination for the Mumbai Police Recruitment 2024–25 was conducted on April 12. Pawar had reported for duty at 7:00 am and was assigned to supervise Room No. 103 on the first floor of the school, along with Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Rathod.

Candidates began arriving from 8:00 am onwards. At around 10:00 am, the accused approached the classroom but instead of entering, went into the women’s washroom located nearby. After she failed to come out for a considerable time, Pawar checked on her and knocked on the locked door.

Pawar Checked on Her and Knocked on Locked Door

After a while, the woman emerged and identified herself as Minal Patekar, a resident of Gondre village in Karmala taluka of Solapur district. Upon verifying her hall ticket, Pawar directed her to take her assigned seat.

However, Pawar noticed that another candidate was already seated at the same seat number. Upon further verification, it was found that the seat was assigned to one Nutan Ramu Hegandi, who was present and correctly verified through biometric authentication.

When Patekar’s biometric verification was conducted, it showed “not found.” During questioning by senior officers on duty, she allegedly confessed to having used a forged hall ticket to enter the examination centre.

Further investigation into the case is currently underway, police said.

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