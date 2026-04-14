Three Separate Murders In 24 Hours In Navi Mumbai; Disputes Over Ladder, Argument, And Partially Burnt Body Among Cases

Three separate murder cases were reported in Navi Mumbai over the past 24 hours, involving disputes and one case of alleged destruction of evidence. | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Three separate murder cases were reported in Navi Mumbai over the past 24 hours, involving disputes and one case of alleged destruction of evidence.

Dispute Began

In the first case, a 30-year-old man, Sonraj Suresh Shinde, was allegedly killed by persons known to him in Digha’s Ilthanpada area in the early hours of April 13. Police said the incident began with a dispute over a ladder installed outside the house of the main accused, Kunal alias Ghanshyam Chaudhary. The situation escalated, and Chaudhary allegedly called four associates—Kunal Rathod, Vaibhav More, Mahindra Narayankar, and Akash Lad. The group allegedly assaulted Shinde and later attacked him with stones, resulting in his death. Rabale MIDC police have registered a case and arrested two accused.

Laborer Radhe Kishan Alias Modi Killed

In another case, a laborer identified as Radhe Kishan alias Modi was killed in the APMC Masala Market area in Vashi in the early hours of April 12. According to police, the accused, Siddharth Mahadev Mhaske (34), got into an argument with the victim near a private company premises. During the altercation, Mhaske allegedly struck the victim on the head with a tile slab lying nearby, leading to his death. He was arrested later the same day by APMC police.

Body of Unidentified Woman

The third case was reported under the Panvel Taluka police station limits, where the body of an unidentified woman aged between 20 and 25 years was found in a forested area near Chinchavali and Wakdi villages. Police said the body was partially burnt and suspect that the accused may have attempted to destroy evidence after the murder. A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to establish the identity of the deceased."Missing cases are being probed in an attempt to identify the victim," a police officer from Panvel Taluka police station said.

Senior police officials visited the locations, and forensic teams have been involved in the investigation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/