25-Year-Old Girl Found Murdered In Forest Along Nashik-Mumbai Highway | Representative Image

Nashik: The body of a 25-year-old girl was found in an open field in the forest area of Sarul Shivar under the Wadivarhe Police Station limits in Igatpuri taluka. Preliminary investigation suggests that she was stabbed in the neck with a sharp weapon. The girl’s identity has not yet been confirmed. The incident has created an atmosphere of fear in the area, and the Nashik Rural Superintendent of Police visited the spot and ordered an investigation.

According to information received, on Friday morning, local citizens noticed the body lying in a pool of blood in a deserted forest area of Sarul Shivar along the Nashik–Mumbai highway and informed the Wadivarhe police. The police rushed to the spot and conducted a panchnama. It was found that the body was bleeding due to a sharp weapon injury to the neck. A pizza box and some food items were found near the body. Based on this, an investigation is underway to determine who the girl had come with or whether she had ordered food online.

The investigation will determine whether she was murdered at the spot or brought there after being killed elsewhere to destroy evidence. According to the girl’s description, she was wearing a black full-sleeved T-shirt, light blue jeans, white sports shoes, black socks, a thin yellow metal chain around her neck, and thin metal rings on her fingers.

Nashik Rural Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil visited the scene and directed the investigation. He said, “Various teams of Wadivarhe police have been assigned to the investigation. Based on technical evidence and items recovered from the scene, a search for the accused is underway.”

The police have appealed to anyone who has a missing person matching the description or any information related to the case to contact the Wadivarhe Police Station immediately.

A murder case has been registered at Wadivarhe Police Station. Further investigation is underway based on the post-mortem report and technical evidence. The incident has created panic among residents of the area, and police have increased road security.