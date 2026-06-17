24-Year-Old Rickshaw Driver Murdered In Pandharpur; Body Dumped Near Railway Tracks | Representative Image

A shocking incident of murder arising out of a minor dispute has come to light in Pandharpur, creating fear and concern among local residents. A 24-year-old rickshaw driver was allegedly killed following a trivial altercation, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Rohit Madhukar Kore (24), a resident of the area and a rickshaw driver by profession. According to preliminary information, an argument escalated into a violent confrontation, during which Kore was brutally attacked by the accused.

Investigations have revealed that after committing the crime, the accused allegedly dumped the victim’s body near railway tracks in an attempt to conceal the murder. The incident came to light after locals noticed the body and informed the authorities.

Upon receiving information, police officials rushed to the spot, conducted a panchnama, and sent the body for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events and the motive behind the murder.

The incident has sent shockwaves across Pandharpur, with residents expressing concern over the rise in violent crimes stemming from seemingly minor disputes. Police have formed special teams to trace and apprehend the accused at the earliest.

Police said the matter is under investigation and strict action will be taken against those responsible for the crime.