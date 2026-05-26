236 Theft Cases Detected In Pune Railway Division, Property Worth ₹1.38 Crore Recovered

Pune Railway Station | Gaurav Kadam

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) in the Pune Division have intensified their crackdown on theft targeting railway passengers, leading to the arrest of 323 accused persons and the detection of 236 cases related to theft of passenger belongings. During the operation, stolen valuables worth ₹1.38 crore were successfully recovered from the accused.

According to railway officials, the recovered items mainly included mobile phones, bags, cash, jewellery, electronic gadgets and other valuables stolen from passengers while travelling or waiting at railway stations.

The statistics show a steady rise in action against theft-related crimes over the last three years. In 2024, authorities detected 87 cases and arrested 110 accused persons. In 2025, the number increased significantly, with 111 cases detected and 168 arrests made. Meanwhile, till April 2026 alone, 38 cases have already been detected and 45 accused arrested, indicating that passenger theft continues to remain a serious concern at the railway station.

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Passengers travelling through Pune railway station have repeatedly alleged that liquor shops located near the station premises are indirectly contributing to the rise in theft cases. According to commuters, several addicts and anti-social elements consume alcohol near the station area and later enter the railway premises, where they target passengers resting on platforms or waiting in station areas.

Despite repeated action by the RPF and local authorities, such elements allegedly continue to gather near the station premises and create a nuisance, passengers claimed.

"I travel daily between Pune and Daund for work. Many passengers sleep on platforms during late-night hours, and thieves take advantage of the situation. Mobile theft has become very common," said commuter Rahul Jadhav.

Another passenger, Sneha Kulkarni, said, "I frequently travel to Mumbai. There should be stricter monitoring near the station area. Drunk people often roam around platforms, and passengers feel unsafe, especially during night hours."

Meanwhile, Hemant Behera, Divisional Commercial Manager, said, "Surveillance has been strengthened through CCTV monitoring, increased patrolling and special anti-theft squads deployed at vulnerable locations. We have also appealed to passengers to remain alert, avoid leaving luggage unattended and immediately report suspicious movements to railway security personnel."

Coordinated drives against habitual offenders and suspicious persons will continue in the coming months to ensure passenger safety and curb theft incidents across the Pune Railway Division.