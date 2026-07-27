21-Year-Old Murdered Over Old Feud In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; 7 Held | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 21-year-old man was allegedly murdered in the Rojabag area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in the early hours of Sunday, despite an earlier attempt by a former corporator to mediate an ongoing dispute between two groups of youths.

The deceased has been identified as Naser Khan Tarek Ahmed (21), a resident of Shahbazar.

Police have arrested Shahid Nuruddin Charniyan (23), Shaikh Kadir Shaikh Rahim alias Amij or Mayan (23), Ubaidur Rehman Patel (23), Avinash Amol Bhosale alias Krish Baba (18), Shaikh Rafe Raisuddin (20), Akshay Vijay Shirsath (21), and a juvenile. Another accused, Shahbaz, is absconding, said Police Inspector Nirmala Pardeshi of City Chowk Police Station.

Read Also Pune Airport Conducts Preliminary Assessment For Proposed Hub-And-Spoke Model

According to police, the rivalry began on July 22, when accused Yasin allegedly had a dispute with complainant Amer Khan near a hotel in the Roshan Gate area. Later that night, Yasin and Ashraf reportedly clashed with Naser over the same issue.

The following day, Ashraf's father and former corporator Ajju Pehelwan intervened and brokered a compromise between the two groups.

However, tensions resurfaced on July 25, when Shaikh Kadir and Shahid Charniyan allegedly had another altercation with Amer Khan.

Around 12.35am on Sunday, Naser, along with his friends Adil and Muzaffar, went to Rojabag, where they encountered the accused. Another argument allegedly broke out over the earlier dispute. Police said Naser and his friends attempted to flee, but the accused chased them and allegedly murdered Naser.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Sagar Deshmukh and Police Inspectors Nirmala Pardeshi and Ravindra Sangale visited the spot after the incident. A police team arrested seven accused. Although a court initially declared the arrests illegal and ordered their release, police subsequently took them back into custody. Further investigation is being carried out by Police Inspector Ravindra Sangale.