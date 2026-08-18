21-Year-Old Attacked Over Loan Dispute In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

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Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 21-year-old man was allegedly severely beaten with a belt and attacked with a sharp weapon following a dispute over a loan and interest in Chetananagar, Harsul, on the night of August 15.

The injured man has been identified as Prashik Subhash Salve (21), a resident of Chetananagar. Harsul police have registered a case against Akshay Sopan Gaikwad (27), also a resident of Chetananagar.

According to police, Prashik had borrowed money from Akshay, leading to a dispute over the loan and interest. On Saturday night, Prashik was standing in front of the municipal school when Akshay allegedly approached him and demanded the money.

Prashik reportedly handed over ₹15,400 to Akshay. However, the two allegedly had a verbal argument over the issue, following which Akshay allegedly assaulted Prashik with a belt and later attacked him in the chest with a sharp weapon.

Prashik sustained serious injuries and was rushed by nearby residents to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where he is undergoing treatment.

A case has been registered at Harsul police station, and constable Nirmala Kolte is conducting further investigation.