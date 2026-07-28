2,000 Students Form Human Chain For Drug-Free India In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

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Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: To raise awareness about de-addiction among students, the Zilla Parishad's Education Department and the Sara Navjeevan Multipurpose Organisation jointly organised an event in the Shahaganj area on Monday, where students formed a human chain to spread the message of a drug-free life. District Collector Vinay Gowda GC urged students to take a pledge to lead a drug-free life.

The initiative was organised jointly by the Zilla Parishad's Primary and Secondary Education Departments and the Sara Navjeevan Multipurpose Organisation. The Social Welfare Department, District Health Department, State Excise Department, Police Administration, Municipal Corporation and several other government departments also participated. Around 2,000 school students took part in the programme.

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The area echoed with slogans such as "Quit drugs, unite the family" and "Quit drugs, unite India." Around 500 students formed the words "Drug-Free Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar" in a human formation, which was captured using a drone.

The rally was flagged off by District Collector Vinay Gowda GC and Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer PM Minnu. Education Officer Ashwini Lathkar, Deputy Education Officers Dipali Thavre, Nita Shrishrimal and Gita Tandale, along with Extension Officers Dilip Sirsath, Jalam Chaure, Sunita Wagh and Dnyaneshwar Rodge, were present.

Dr Krishna Ramchandra Bhavle, Master Trainer for the Nasha-Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, administered the anti-drug pledge to students and citizens.

Several schools, including Rashtriya Hindi Mahavidyalaya, Dr Zakir Hussain Junior College, Sir Syed College, Bharatiya Vidya Mandir and other educational institutions, participated in the event.