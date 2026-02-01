200 Raisoni MBA Students In Jalgaon Take To The Streets To Learn Management Through Real Sales | Sourced

Jalgaon: To give students a practical experience of the 'Theory Meets Practice' concept, Raisoni College of Engineering and Management, Jalgaon, successfully organised "Raisoni Mandi 2026". 200 MBA students participated enthusiastically in this two-day event.



In this unique initiative, students stepped out of the classroom and went directly to the streets to gain hands-on experience in product selling. Through the concept of "Learning by Selling", students marketed toys and other items. The profit earned from these sales was donated to an NGO working for the education of underprivileged children, making this initiative a blend of education and social responsibility.

Present at the inauguration of the event were Prof. Dr Prasad Tigalpalli, Startup Guide from IIM Mumbai; Mr Anil Kankaria, Director of Navjeevan Supershopee; Prof. Dr Preeti Agrawal, Director of G. H. Raisoni Institute; and Prof. Dr Yogita Patil, Head of the MBA Department.



In her introductory remarks, Director Prof. Dr Preeti Agrawal stated that the "Raisoni Mandi" initiative has been consistently implemented since the inception of the college. She explained that, in line with the concept of holistic development of students included in the new National Education Policy, the college has been moving towards experience-based education for a long time. She emphasised that business management is not limited to just theoretical learning from books, but is a subject that involves gaining various practical experiences in the real world. Through the Raisoni Mandi initiative, students gain practical experience of "learning by selling". This allows students to learn various management-related aspects such as leadership, teamwork, target setting, networking, economics, accounts, planning, and decision-making abilities.



Prof. Dr Agarwal stated that the main objective of this initiative is to ensure that management students do not remain confined to theoretical studies but instead gain practical experience, understand customer needs, comprehend the importance of products, and venture into the real market. The aim is also to foster overall personality development, including confidence, leadership qualities, and communication skills.

Goods worth approximately one lakh rupees were purchased from a social organisation in Mumbai and given to the students for sale. Around 200 students participated in this initiative. He informed us that the profit earned from the product sales will be used by the NGO for the education and healthcare of needy and underprivileged children.



Following this, Mr Anil Kankaria, Director of Navjeevan Super Shoppy, told the students that relying solely on bookish knowledge is not enough; true learning comes from practical work and experience. He emphasised that in-depth study and practice of product knowledge, communication skills, transparency, and integrity are essential for achieving success and continuous growth in business. He further clarified that it is crucial for students to understand customer needs, build trust with them using communication skills, and conduct business in a transparent and honest manner. On the second day of the initiative, the students went to the market and engaged in direct selling. At the concluding ceremony, the students with the highest sales were honoured with certificates and medals.

The coordinators of this initiative were Prof. Dr Vishal Sunil Rana, Prof. Dr Mukesh Ahirrao, and Prof. Tanmay Bhale. Prof. Dr Saroj Patil, Prof. Dr Jyoti Jakhete, Prof. Pratiksha Jain, Prof. Prachi Jagwani, Prof. Kavita Patil, Prof. Mridula Deshpande, Prof. Udita Binwal, and Prof. Shriya Kogta also provided valuable support.