2 Earthquake Tremors Jolt Hingoli District

Powerful 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Northern Japan, Triggering Tsunami Alert | Representational Image

Hingoli: Two earthquake tremors were felt in Hingoli district during the early hours of Wednesday. The tremors measured 3.6 and 3.5 on the Richter scale, respectively, officials said. No loss of life or property was reported, though the tremors triggered panic among residents.

The first tremor was recorded at 1.06am with a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter scale. Similar tremors were experienced on three occasions in June, and the latest incidents have heightened concern among residents. The epicentre of the tremor was at Lohara in Aundha taluka.

Small and moderate tremors have been reported in Basmath, Kalamnuri and Aundha talukas over the past eight years. However, their frequency has increased in recent days. The two tremors, measuring 3.6 and 3.5 on the Richter scale, were felt within a short interval during the early hours of Wednesday. The epicentre of both tremors was Lohara in Aundha taluka.

Although the intensity of the tremors was low, the local administration has advised residents to remain alert.

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Sub-Divisional Officer, Basmath, Vikas Mane said that after the tremors recorded in June, two more tremors were experienced on July 2. He appealed to residents not to panic, but to follow the administration's guidelines and remain alert.