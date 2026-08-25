1,833 Dog-Bite Cases In Beed In 7 Months | Sourced

Beed: The menace of stray dogs has escalated across Beed town, leaving children, women and the elderly vulnerable to frequent attacks in neighbourhood lanes and alleys. While concern among residents continues to grow, the Beed Municipal Council has come under criticism, with both ruling and opposition leaders allegedly maintaining silence over the issue.

Residents allege that despite a budgetary provision of ₹1,450 per dog, amounting to roughly ₹5 lakh per month and nearly ₹60 lakh annually, the situation on the ground remains critical. Citizens have questioned the utilisation of public funds and alleged that the measures have failed to address the problem.

Two days ago, a stray dog attacked three-year-old Shivanshi Rameshwar Gholap in Dhondenagar, leaving her with 12 stitches on her cheek.

On May 26, young Swaraj Ravindra Darphe was attacked by stray dogs while playing outside his house, suffering severe injuries to his legs.

CCTV footage also recently surfaced showing four to five stray dogs surrounding a child in Peth Beed around May 14.

Similar incidents across several neighbourhoods have created widespread fear among residents.

Ravindra Darphe, a parent, said, “Stray dogs attacked my son in May while he was playing outside, causing severe injuries to his legs. Stray packs continue to roam our locality even today, keeping us in constant fear.”

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Meanwhile, in October 2025, the animal birth control (ABC) contract was awarded to the Parbhani-based agency People for Animals. The agency reportedly claimed to sterilise 350 to 400 dogs every month, with a planned budget of ₹5 lakh per month, or nearly ₹60 lakh annually.

However, the work reportedly halted in August due to pending bill payments. Questions are now being raised over why the tender was floated when designated shelter homes were not ready and whether the contractor had adequate manpower.

“The tender was cleared in October 2025, and work began in January 2026. It is true that the contractor halted operations due to pending bills, but we will find a solution. Besides, how can anyone guarantee that a sterilised dog will not bite?" said Pramod Mane, Engineer, Beed Municipal Council.

“Although the contract was awarded in October, work started only in February as the shelter homes were not ready. We received payment only for February. With subsequent bills remaining unpaid, operations have halted. We sterilise 350 to 400 dogs per month," said Krishna Mundada, Contractor, Parbhani.

Dog-bite cases:

January: 200

February: 127

March: 212

April: 131

May: 89

June: 510

July: 564

Total: 1,833 cases