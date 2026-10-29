16.12 Lakh Pune Vehicles Yet To Get HSRPs Installed | File Photo

Pune: Only 9,88,179 out of approximately 26 lakh vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, under the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) jurisdiction have installed High Security Registration Plates (HSRP), accounting for around 38% of the total eligible vehicles. This leaves approximately 16.12 lakh vehicles, or 62%, yet to complete the installation, based on the total number of eligible vehicles.

According to the latest figures available as of October 26, 2026, the Pune RTO has received 12,00,391 orders for HSRP installation, while 11,97,950 appointments have been recorded. However, only 9,88,179 vehicles have completed the fitment process so far.

The figures show a significant gap between the number of vehicles required to install HSRPs and the number that have completed the process. Although nearly 12 lakh orders and appointments have been recorded, the number of completed installations remains below 10 lakh.

The difference between the total number of appointments recorded and completed fitments stands at 2,09,771, indicating that these appointments have not yet translated into completed installations.

Police and RTO to conduct joint inspections

Swapnil Bhosale, Deputy Regional Transport Officer, said that joint teams of the police and the RTO would inspect vehicles to improve compliance and prevent the use of fake or unauthorised number plates.

"Fake registration plates can make vehicle identification difficult and affect the effective enforcement of traffic rules. Vehicles found violating the applicable rules may face punitive action in accordance with the law," he said.

Owners advised to install HSRP through authorised centres

Bhosale said vehicle owners had been advised to get HSRPs installed only through authorised dealers or designated fitment centres. Owners should verify the centre’s authorisation before booking an appointment or proceeding with the installation, he added.

"Vehicle owners need to exercise caution before opting for unauthorised plates merely because they are cheaper. They should ensure that the plates comply with prescribed standards and are installed through the authorised process," Bhosale concluded.

Key Statistics

- Total vehicles requiring HSRP: Approximately 26,00,000

- Vehicles with HSRP installed: 9,88,179 (approximately 38%)

- Vehicles yet to complete fitment: Approximately 16,11,821 (approximately 62%)

- Total orders received: 12,00,391

- Appointments recorded as of October 26, 2026: 11,97,950

- Completed fitments: 9,88,179