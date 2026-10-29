Pune: PCMC Commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi Issues Show-Cause Notices To YCM Hospital Dean & Garden Superintendent

IAS Dr Vijay Suryawanshi | File

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi has issued show-cause notices to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) Hospital Dean Dr Rajendra Wable and Chief Garden Superintendent Mahesh Gargote over separate allegations of misconduct and irregularities. Both officials have been directed to submit written explanations within two days. The notices come after the commissioner suspended 11 officers and employees of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) over the past seven months.

The latest action puts two senior civic officials under scrutiny over allegations involving the conduct of a hospital dean and permission to fell 52 heritage-status trees on private property in Pimpri. Suryawanshi has warned both officials that disciplinary action may follow if they fail to respond within the stipulated time or if their explanations are found unsatisfactory.

YCM Hospital Dean Faces Notice Over Alleged Misconduct

Dr Wable received the notice after police registered a case against him for allegedly insulting an assistant professor. The commissioner cited the nature and seriousness of the allegations, along with the ongoing police inquiry and investigation, while seeking an explanation from the dean.

The notice alleges that Wable engaged in conduct unbecoming of a government employee and failed to maintain absolute integrity in the discharge of his duties. The allegations against Wable remain subject to the ongoing investigation.

Garden Superintendent Under Scanner Over 52 Heritage Trees

The second notice was issued to Gargote over alleged irregularities in granting permission to fell 52 heritage-status trees on a private plot in Pimpri. According to the notice, the civic administration received complaints alleging that permission was granted without following the applicable rules, government directives and required administrative procedures.

The complaints also alleged that the number and age of the trees were underreported or altered to facilitate their felling. The alleged irregularities may have caused financial loss to the civic body and reduced its revenue. Gargote has been asked to submit a written explanation in person within two days, stating why disciplinary action should not be initiated against him.

Responsibility For Tree Protection

As PCMC's Chief Garden Superintendent, Gargote is responsible for the creation, beautification, repair and maintenance of municipal gardens. His duties also include planting new trees, ensuring their upkeep and protecting existing trees.

The notice states that he is expected to maintain effective supervision and control over the work assigned to him.

The allegations concerning the tree-felling permission will now be examined through the civic administration's proceedings. The notice does not establish that the alleged irregularities have been proved.