150 New 'Lal Pari' Buses To Boost MSRTC Services In Pune Division | Representative Image

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is set to add 150 new diesel-run ‘Lal Pari’ buses to its fleet in the Pune division soon. The move is expected to strengthen public transport services, especially during peak travel seasons and festive rush.

Officials said the addition of these buses will help improve frequency on key routes, reduce waiting time, and ease overcrowding, which has been a persistent issue for daily passengers. The ‘Lal Pari’ buses, known for their extensive reach across urban and rural areas, remain a lifeline for thousands of commuters.

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At present, the Pune division operates a fleet of 912 buses, supported by 862 drivers and 1,052 conductors. The total operational staff stands at 1,190, ensuring the smooth functioning of transport services across the region. With the induction of 150 new buses, authorities are optimistic about enhancing efficiency and meeting the growing passenger demand.

Govind Jadhav from the admin department of MSRTC's Pune division, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said the new buses will improve connectivity and comfort, particularly during the monsoon and summer seasons when travel demand surges.

"Additionally, looking at the passengers' safety, we have also started an alcohol test before driving for drivers and conductors. There is zero tolerance for negligence that could endanger lives. Strict rules and monitoring mechanisms are being implemented across the division to ensure accountability among staff," he added.