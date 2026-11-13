14-Year-Old Pune Birder Sets 12-Hour Birding Benchmark, Spots 105 Species On Vetal Tekdi

14-Year-Old Pune Birder Sets 12-Hour Birding Benchmark, Spots 105 Species | Sourced

Pune: While most teenagers would spend their Sunday enjoying a holiday, 14-year-old Samay Srivastava chose to spend more than 12 hours walking across Vetal Tekdi, battling the heat and mosquitoes, with his eyes fixed on the skies and trees. Accompanied by his friend, Shamik Parab, Srivastava documented 105 bird species during a single-day birding expedition, setting an impressive benchmark for young birders during the Vetal Tekdi Birding Marathon, held from November 5 to 12.

The Class IX student of Swadhaa Waldorf School began the trail at 7am on November 9 and continued birdwatching at different locations on the hill for more than 12 hours. The duo covered over 5.02 km on foot and recorded 105 species, making it one of the highest numbers of bird species documented in a single checklist at Vetal Tekdi.

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However, for Srivastava, the challenge was about more than setting a record. It was an opportunity to contribute to the conservation of a hill that he considers his favourite birding destination in Pune.

7 Years of Birding, a Passion for Conservation

Srivastava began birdwatching at the age of seven after being inspired by his cousin. Over the past seven years, he has documented 770 bird species worldwide and participated in national bird surveys. He also writes about his birding expeditions on his blog, Wings Across Worlds.

Despite travelling and birding across different parts of the world, Vetal Tekdi remains special to him. He is a bird walk leader with the Atavi Foundation and Tekdi Trails, an initiative of the Vetal Tekdi Bachav Kruti Samiti. He has so far led seven bird walks, introducing more than 150 citizens to birdwatching and the importance of protecting the hill’s habitat.

His association with the marathon goes back to 2025, when his trip report featured among the top three. Determined to contribute more this year, he formed a team of four birders and participated in the 2026 edition over five days.

Commitment Beyond the Competition

Recalling the 12-hour challenge, Srivastava said he was inspired by birder and volunteer Ranjeet Rane to attempt something that had not previously been undertaken by a young birder. Although his parents and seniors were initially concerned, he decided to take up the challenge and invited Parab to accompany him.

Srivastava said, “What kept us going through the day was sheer commitment to make it happen. I kept reminding myself that every bird we document on eBird during VTBM is contributing data to protect their habitat and our hill. It was dark by the time we reached the gate. We spent 12 hours enduring the heat, mosquitoes and many other challenges, but we still did it.”

The following morning brought an unexpected reward when senior birders congratulated the duo. They told them, “You have set a new benchmark for pure endurance and commitment to birding.”

Beyond the marathon, Srivastava also organised a bird walk for young enthusiasts during the event week, encouraging children to take an interest in birdwatching and conservation.

Continuing these efforts, he is launching a young birder mentoring programme, ‘Learn to Bird’, as part of Young Bird Month, sponsored by Early Bird and WWF India. The programme will include a webinar and two field sessions at Vetal Tekdi and Pashan Lake for children aged eight to 16, focusing on birdwatching, citizen science and conservation.

Srivastava said, “My goal is simple — inspire others to start birding so that they can enjoy my passion for birding and also stand up for the conservation of their habitats.”