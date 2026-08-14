1,317 Abandoned Vehicles In Pune To Be Auctioned; Owners Get 15 Days To Claim Them | Sourced

Pune: The Pune Traffic Police have initiated the process of auctioning 1,317 abandoned vehicles found on public roads, footpaths and other public spaces across the city. The vehicles, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers, have been shifted to the Samarthnagar vehicle dumping yard in the Ramtekdi Industrial Area of Hadapsar.

Sandeep Bhajibhakare, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said the abandoned vehicles were obstructing vehicular movement and affecting pedestrian safety. The Traffic Branch has therefore initiated the process of publicly auctioning the vehicles.

The action is being carried out under Section 85(1) of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951. Police have appealed to citizens who believe their vehicles may have been included in the list of abandoned vehicles to visit the Ramtekdi dumping yard and inspect them.

Vehicle owners or legal claimants will be given 15 days from the date of publication of the notice to establish ownership. They must submit an application along with the necessary documents to the concerned Traffic Police Inspector or Assistant Police Inspector.

If ownership is not established within the stipulated period, the vehicles will be deemed to have come into government possession under Section 87 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951. They will then be put up for public auction.

The police said the drive is expected to clear long-standing obstructions from roads and footpaths, improving traffic flow and pedestrian safety across Pune.