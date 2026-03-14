125-Year-Old Well Discovered During Underpass Work At Nashik’s Dwarka Circle | Sourced

Nashik: A 125-year-old well has been discovered during the ongoing construction of an underpass at Dwarka Circle in Nashik city. The well is completely filled with water, and its discovery has sparked surprise and curiosity among construction workers, local residents, and history enthusiasts alike.

The Dwarka Circle underpass is one of the key infrastructure projects being implemented to ease traffic congestion in the city ahead of the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela. During excavation work for the project, a section of the well was suddenly exposed. The well is estimated to be approximately 125 years old and is brimming with water.

Its walls are constructed using sturdy stones, and its architectural design reflects traditional building methods. It appears that the well had remained buried beneath layers of soil and road infrastructure for over a century.

Nashik is an old city that was once home to numerous wells, water sources, and percolation tanks. Such wells were constructed during the Peshwa era—and even earlier periods—to meet the city's water requirements.

The Dwarka Circle area is a historic locality, and local historical records mention several old water structures in this vicinity. The discovery of this well highlights yet another example of the city's buried heritage.

Impact on Construction Work?

Administrative officials said that construction work has not been halted due to the discovery. Workers have erected safety barriers around the well, and excavation resumed with necessary precautions after assessing the water level and the structural integrity of the structure.

As the water in the well appears clean, some locals have even tasted it and reported that it is potable.

Local Reactions

The discovery has sparked lively discussions on social media. Many people have shared photos and videos of the well, expressing sentiments such as, “A piece of Nashik’s history has been unearthed.”

Some history enthusiasts have demanded that the well be conserved and studied by the Department of Archaeology.

The administration has said that the conservation and study of the well are under consideration, while necessary precautions will be taken to ensure that the underpass project is completed on schedule.