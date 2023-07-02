122nd Convocation Ceremony Of SPPU: More Than 1 Lakh Students Receive Degrees |

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais on Saturday underlined the significance of the degrees awarded to the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) graduates, as they serve as symbols of their steadfast dedication and unwavering commitment to knowledge.

He was speaking at the 122nd Convocation ceremony of SPPU which was held with great enthusiasm at the Khashaba Jadhav Indoor Sports Complex in Pune.

The event witnessed the awarding of degree certificates to undergraduate, postgraduate, PhD, and external students from various disciplines by the Governor of Maharashtra and Chancellor of SPPU, Ramesh Bais.

Bais motivated the graduates to effectively employ the knowledge and skills they have gained throughout their academic journey. He emphasized that their contributions should extend beyond personal success and extend towards the progress and betterment of both the country and society as a whole.

A remarkable total of 1,21,281 students successfully completed their studies during the April/May 2022-23 session, including 96,983 undergraduate students, 26,454 postgraduate students, 438 PhD students, and 11 MPhil students.

The convocation ceremony was graced by esteemed dignitaries such as Chandrakant Patil, Minister of Higher and Technical Education for the Government of Maharashtra, Suresh Gosavi, Vice-Chancellor of SPPU, Dr. Prafulla Pawar, Registrar of SPPU, professors, students, and parents. Minister Patil emphasized the importance of graduates demonstrating proficiency in various fields to enhance the university's reputation. He also highlighted the significance of knowledge, skill development, and the preservation of tradition and culture gained through education in their pursuit of progress.

This will probaly the last convocation ceremonty of the university considering that the Higher and Technical Education Department, Maharashtra decided to cancel the graduation ceremonies from various universities in the state this academic year which started in June 2023.

A convocation ceremony is conducted by the university to grant degrees and other awards to eligible students every academic year. The UGC had allowed universities to grant permission to big colleges under them to conduct convocations to avoid the rush when the parent varsities hold their ceremonies.