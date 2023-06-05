Pune l NIRF 2023: SPPU Slips to 35th Rank in Overall Ranking | sppu.digitaluniversity

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) witnessed a decline in its ranking as it secured the 35th position in the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023. The Union Ministry of Education announced the rankings, highlighting the university's drop from its previous position of 25th last year. SPPU received an overall performance score of 55.78%.

In other institutions listed from the city, the Indian Institute of Science Education & Research Pune secured a rank of 34 with a score of 56.05. Symbiosis International, known for its diverse range of programs, achieved a respectable rank of 59 with a score of 50.59 while Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth, with its focus on providing quality education, secured a rank of 81 with a score of 48.17.

In the Engineering category of the NIRF 2023 rankings, two institutions from Pune, have made it to the top 100 institutions. In this field, the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology secured a rank of 57 with a score of 50.14. Similarly, the College of Engineering, Pune attained a rank of 73 with a score of 46.89.

In India, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras retained the top spot among institutes in the country for the fifth consecutive year, while the Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Science was adjudged the best university and research institution.

The rankings were announced by Union Minister of State for Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh on Monday.

The eighth edition of the NIRF observed that faculty with doctoral qualifications are mostly concentrated in the top 100 institutions.

This is a serious handicap since mentorship received during the doctoral training can play a vital role in preparing the faculty for a teaching career in higher education, it noted.

Seven IITs - Madras, Bombay, Delhi, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Roorkee and Guwahati - figured in the top 10 in the overall rankings.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), which was ranked ninth last year, improved its ranking to sixth this year, while Jawaharlal Nehru University retained its tenth position in the overall category.

The ranking framework evaluates institutions on five broad generic groups of parameters of teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity and perception.

Ranks are assigned based on the total sum of marks assigned for each of these five broad groups of parameters.